Job and parenting demands means that people have a lot less time to spend baking in the kitchen these days. Why do you think those bake sales are so popular?

Who doesn't love homemade bread or biscotti, a package of delicious cookies, a jar or two of yummy jam, or a Christmas-themed tin of spiced pecans or caramel corn?

There are plenty of recipes online for wonderful items such as candy cane chocolate fudge, eggnog pancake mixes, flavored vodkas, puff pastry cheese straws, and chocolate-dipped and chocolate-decorated pretzels that are so pretty and tempting you'll want to save some for yourself.

In a recycled quart jar, you can layer the ingredients for cookies, chili or soup and top the lid with a cheery fabric, pinked into a 9-inch round and secured with ribbon, and attach the recipe card.

Or find a mug that reflects your friend's personality and fill it with a packet of homemade drink mix that makes for a warming treat after a hectic day of shopping.

With these kinds of gifts, you'll get points for giving something that took thought, energy and time. And your loved ones will think of you whenever they bite into or sip one of your fabulous creations.

Another benefit—and not a minor one—these gifts are easy on the wallet.

Whatever you choose, save your sanity and make a large batch, then divvy it up for friends and family.

These goodies don't have to take a lot of time either. For example, whip up a batch of peppermint brittle, break it into pieces, toss it into those cute cellophane bags, tie with a bright ribbon, and you're good to go.

By the way, the brittle is a great way to use up those tiny candy canes that seem to multiply like rabbits this time of year. And to release some pent-up holiday stress, smash those canes like crazy with a mallet.

You can find colorful bags and adorable Christmas-themed boxes and tins in all sizes in dollar stores and art-and-craft stores.

Here are a few recipes for good things that your friends and family will be delighted to receive:

English Toffee

1 pound (4 sticks) butter

2 c. sugar

6 T. water

12 oz. milk chocolate

chopped pecans

Combine butter, sugar and water in a large pot. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is a rich caramel color (about 15-20 minutes). Mixture will go through several color and texture changes during cooking. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla and pour onto a cookie sheet (about 9-by-13) with edges. Give it a few minutes to set, then sprinkle with chocolate chips or place chocolate bars on top. After chocolate melts, spread it evenly over toffee and sprinkle generously with chopped pecans. Press nuts lightly into chocolate. Break into pieces when completely cool.

Note: It's important to clean or at least soak the pot in hot water right after you pour out the candy mixture, because if the residue hardens, the pot will be difficult to clean.

Source: Julia Cardi, a reporter with the Grand Forks Herald; this is her mother's recipe.

Candy Cane Brittle

Note: To break up the candy canes, use the tiniest of candy canes, put them in a zip-tight bag, and smash them on a sturdy counter with a mallet. Don't grind them so far that they become dust, just shards.

1 pound high-quality bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 c. chopped candy canes, divided

½ c. chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers), lightly crushed

1 ounce high-quality white chocolate, melted

1. Line a large baking sheet with foil.

2. Stir bittersweet chocolate in a medium metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water until melted.

3. Stir in 3/4 cup chopped candy and crushed cookies; spread over foil. Sprinkle 1/4 cup candy over. Drizzle with melted white chocolate.

4. Chill until set, about 30 minutes. Break into shards.

Candied Jalapenos (Cowboy Candy)

Makes 4 (8-ounce) jars

3 pounds fresh jalapeno peppers, washed

2 c. cider vinegar

6 c. white sugar

½ t. turmeric

½ t. celery seed

3 t. granulated garlic

1 t. ground cayenne pepper

1. Wearing gloves, remove and discard stems from all of the jalapeno peppers. Slice the peppers into uniform ⅛- to ¼-inch rounds. Set aside.

2. In a large pot, bring cider vinegar, white sugar, turmeric, celery seed, granulated garlic and cayenne pepper to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Add the pepper slices and simmer for exactly four minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the peppers, loading into clean, sterile canning jars to within ¼-inch of the top rim of the jar. Turn heat up under the pot with the syrup and bring to a full, rolling boil. Boil hard for six minutes.

3. Use a ladle to pour the boiling syrup into the jars over the jalapeno slices. Insert a cooking chopstick to the bottom of the jar two or three times to release any trapped pockets of air. Adjust the level of the syrup if necessary. Wipe the rims of the jars with a clean, damp, paper towel and fix on new two-piece lids to fingertip tightness.

4. If eating right away, place jars in refrigerator. To can, place jars in a canner and cover with water by 2 inches. Bring the water to a full rolling boil. When it reaches a full rolling boil, set the timer for 10 minutes for half-pints or 15 minutes for pints. When timer goes off, use canning tongs to transfer the jars to a cooling rack. Leave them to cool, undisturbed, for 24 hours. When fully cooled, wipe them with a clean, damp washcloth, then label.

5. To serve, spoon candied jalapenos on top of cream cheese and serve with crackers.

These mix-in-a-container recipes, from Julie Garden-Robinson, professor and food and nutrition specialist at North Dakota State University Extension, would make gifts that are sure to be appreciated everyone, but especially those who are busy and time-crunched:

Cranberry-Oatmeal Cookie Mix

1 c. plus 2 T. flour

1 c. rolled oats

½ t. baking soda

½ t. salt

¼ c. brown sugar

¼ c. white sugar

½ c. dried cranberries

½ c. white chocolate chips

Layer the ingredients in a clean, quart-sized jar. Cover the jar tightly with a lid, decorate it and attach a copy of the recipe card (following):

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

1 container Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie Mix

½ c. butter

1 t. vanilla

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix butter, vanilla and egg together until smooth. Add cookie mix and mix well. Place by spoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown. For best flavor, use this mix within 9 months.

Makes 28 cookies.

Double Chocolate Peppermint Candy Hot Cocoa Mix

1 c. instant skim milk powder

1 c. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 c. white sugar

½ t. salt

½ c. crushed peppermint candy

½ c. mini semisweet chocolate chips

Add the skim milk powder, cocoa powder, sugar and salt to a food processor. Pulse until thoroughly mixed. Transfer the mix to a large bowl. Add the crushed peppermint candy and mini semisweet chocolate chips. Stir until distributed throughout the mixture. Store mixture in an airtight, quart-sized container. Decorate container as desired. Makes 12 servings.

Country Chili Mix

1 pound kidney beans

3 T. chili powder

2 T. dehydrated onions

1 T. garlic salt

¾ t. salt

¼ t.cayenne pepper (optional)

(To reduce sodium, substitute garlic powder for some of the garlic salt.)

Pour the kidney beans into a clean quart-sized jar. In a small bowl, mix the remaining ingredients. Pour mixture into a clear sandwich bag and place it on top of the beans. Cover the jar tightly with a lid, decorate and attach a copy of the recipe card (follows).

Country Chili

1 container Country Chili Mix

10 c. water (for soaking beans)

1 (8-ounce) can reduced-sodium tomato sauce

1 (24-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 pound ground beef or turkey

6 c. water (for cooking beans)

Remove bag of seasoning from jar and rinse beans. In a stockpot, bring 10 cups of water to a boil. Add beans and return to a boil; let boil 2 to 3 minutes. Cover and set aside at room temperature for one hour. Drain and rinse the beans.

Fill a pot with 6 cups of water and add the beans. Cook beans until soft, about 1 hour; simmer gently with lid tilted. Brown meat; drain and add to the beans with tomatoes and sauce. Add in seasonings, stir and simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Add a little more water if needed to thin the broth. Makes 8 servings. For best flavor, use mix within one year.