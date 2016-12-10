Nicholas Ray Schmitz was sentenced on one felony charge of third-degree assault. Two other charges, felony first-degree assault and gross misdemeanor domestic assault, were dismissed at sentencing as part of a Sept. 30 plea agreement.

Also as part of the plea, Schmitz voluntarily gave up his parental rights to two children. A civil case involving the involuntary termination of his parental rights had been ongoing since he was charged.

Schmitz is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Department of Corrections in St. Cloud.

Schmitz originally told emergency services Nov. 29, 2015, that his child was not breathing. He and the baby were transported by ambulance to Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital.

After the emergency room doctor reported that the baby had brain hemorrhaging and partial paralysis, she was transported by helicopter to the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis

Montivideo police said Schmitz reported that his 6-month-old daughter had been sleeping when his 19-month-old daughter had climbed into the baby's bassinet.

He said he had heard the 6-month-old crying, so he went in and found the 19-month-old lying on top of her.

He told officers the 6-month-old was not breathing, so he picked her up, she vomited, and then started breathing again.

A Montevideo police officer noted later in the criminal complaint that the 6-month-old could not have been crying if she was not breathing.

In an assessment by the children's hospital, doctors determined that the 6-month-old's injuries were not consistent with Schmitz's story of a 19-month-old sitting on her.

The assessment determined, the baby's hemorrhaging and brain injury was significant enough to be caused by major trauma, consistent with a "violent acceleration-deceleration event with a rotational component, with or without impact."

That means that without a severe traumatic event such as a car crash, or underlying disorder to make bleeding more likely, the hospital determined abuse was a likely cause of the baby's injury.

The criminal complaint said the baby's brain injury "caused her to have an altered mental state and possible seizures."

Her brain hemorrhages were bilateral retinal hemorrhages, a type that is common with 60 percent of victims of abusive head trauma, the complaint said.

In a follow-up skeletal survey, the baby had three healing fractures in her right ribs, which the complaint noted as concerning for a young, non-mobile infant.