That was the ruling from U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois in an order released Friday following a hearing last month called to resolve remaining pretrial evidentiary issues.

Former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller, former softball coach and director of women's hockey operations Jen Banford and former women's basketball coach Annette Wiles brought the federal lawsuit in September 2015, alleging discrimination on the basis of age, gender, sexual orientation and national origin.

Defense attorneys are preparing to take depositions of the three plaintiffs in the coming weeks, and the case could head to trial as soon as next August.

At a Nov. 17 motion hearing in U.S. District Court in Duluth, Brisbois spent considerable time hearing arguments about the financial affairs of a small business subsequently started by Miller and Banford in Palm Springs, Calif.

While all three plaintiffs have agreed to turn over personal tax returns, Miller and Banford declined to provide business records for the new venture, Sunny Cycles, a pedal pub operation launched in late 2015.

Jeanette Bazis, a Minneapolis attorney hired by the university, argued at the hearing that Miller and Banford were concealing financial records pertinent to the school's defense of the plaintiffs' wage-loss claims — potentially "stockpiling" cash and refraining from distributing profits to themselves.

However, the coaches' attorneys said the business only covers internet, phone and car payments. They called the demands for detailed corporate documents a "fishing expedition" and an "invasion of privacy."

Brisbois, in his 19-page decision, drew a line down the middle.

He ordered that Miller and Banford produce either corporate tax returns or monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements for the business, but denied the university's request that they turn over more substantial documents, such as business projections and loan applications.

"Although the court clearly agrees that some of Sunny Cycle's financial information is relevant and that defendant is entitled to discovery of information beyond merely what is shown on Miller and Banford's W-2s, that information should be sufficiently contained in either Sunny Cycle's financial statements or Sunny Cycle's corporate tax returns," the judge wrote.

Brisbois also rejected the university's request that all three plaintiffs undergo a two-hour interview with a vocational rehabilitation expert, who would assess their "employment potential and their employment market and opportunities."

Tyler Brimmer, an attorney for the coaches, said a vocational expert is typically used in personal injury cases — such as those resulting from car crashes — and not in a discrimination case.

The university, however, asserted that the expert examinations would be necessary to reject anticipated claims from the plaintiffs regarding the county's "relatively small coaching community" and how their employment and treatment at the university has affected their abilities to find new careers in the college sports industry.

Brisbois said he found the university's position "unpersuasive."

"Plaintiffs anticipate that their experts will talk with (them) about their experiences while employed at the defendant university and the circumstances surrounding their termination," the judge wrote. "The plaintiffs represent that their experts will not question them about or base expert opinions on (their) vocational aptitudes or their physical or mental capacity to work as coaches."

A third issue addressed at the hearing — the plaintiffs' demand for more detailed employment records on other athletics coaches at UMD — was deemed moot when attorneys were able to work out an agreement earlier this month.

Defense attorneys said at the last hearing that depositions have been scheduled for all three coaches. Wiles will appear in the Twin Cities on Dec. 21, while Miller and Banford are set to be questioned during the first week of January.

All three former coaches have moved out of state, and none are actively involved in college sports.

Miller, 53, and Banford, 36, are living in Palm Springs, where attorneys said they are looking to grow their small business and are still seeking other employment. Wiles, 47, moved to Kansas and began working in August as the athletic director at Topeka High School.

The plaintiffs are seeking a combined $18 million in damages — including $8 million for Miller and $5 million each for Banford and Wiles — based on "discrimination by an educational institution receiving federal assistance, reprisal because of their reporting of that discrimination, creation of a hostile work environment, violation of federal and state equal pay statutes, and violation of the Minnesota Whistleblower Act."

All three women are openly gay. Miller and Banford were born in Canada.

The university has denied that the coaches were subject to discrimination, arguing that Miller's dismissal was entirely performance-based and that the university supported and intended to keep Banford and Wiles on staff.

Miller, who led the women's hockey program to five national championships in her 16 years as head coach, was informed in December 2014 that her contract would not be renewed after that season.

Banford was informed at the same time as the rest of Miller's hockey staff that she would not be brought back as the team's director of hockey operations; she later rejected a one-year contract offer from UMD to remain as softball coach.

Wiles announced her resignation as head women's basketball coach in June 2015 after seven seasons with the Bulldogs.