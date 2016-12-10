Glass door shattered at West Fargo convenience store, police seek two vandals
WEST FARGO — Police believe two people shattered the glass front door of a convenience store and ran away early Saturday, Dec. 10, according to a West Fargo police news release.
At 4:25 a.m., police responded to an alarm at the Casey's convenience store at 524 Sheyenne St.
Officers arrived to find the door had been broken, but no one had entered the store, police said. Officers used a police dog to try to track the vandals, but were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the West Fargo Police Department at (701) 433-5500.