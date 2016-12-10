Search
    Woman with 9-month-old arrested on drunken driving charge in Mapleton

    By Forum Staff Report Today at 3:39 p.m.
    Kerri Stumpf

    MAPLETON, N.D. — The Cass County Sheriff's Department arrested a woman early Saturday, Dec. 10, on suspicion of drunken driving after finding her in a vehicle with a 9-month-old baby.

    At 3:06 a.m., sheriff's deputies were checking on the woman who appeared to be sleeping in her vehicle in Mapleton, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

    Deputies identified the woman as 28-year-old Kerri Stumpf and right away noticed the baby in the back seat. Deputies investigated further and ultimately arrested Stumpf for driving under the influence with a minor present, the sheriff's department said.

    The baby was placed in the care of its father, the sheriff's department said.

