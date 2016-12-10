Werre spotted a man who had been shot in the leg writhing in pain on the floor of the hallway. He applied a tourniquet with speed and carried him outside into the night with the help of two other SWAT team members.

Fortunately, the gunshot wound wasn't real and the "victim" was fine. It was just a training exercise for the Red River Valley SWAT Team last week in north Fargo.

Every training is attended by not just SWAT officers, but also an elite group of six paramedics, Werre among them, who are embedded with the team. The so-called tactical medics respond whenever the SWAT team is dispatched and take care of anyone who happens to be hurt, including SWAT officers.

Telling Werre apart from a SWAT officer is tough, but his sterile white gloves are a telltale and so is his lack of a gun. Going into dangerous situations unarmed, tactical medics put their trust in the SWAT officers beside them.

"You understand that you're not just going to be hung out to dry," Werre said. "You're going to actually have somebody there watching your back if you're taking care of somebody."

Even though tactical medics don't carry guns, they each have a holster for one. This is because a tactical medic's first job when caring for a wounded officer is to disarm him and unload his gun.

"Because if he loses blood, he has a decreased level of consciousness. He might pull his gun and not know what he's shooting at," said Reed Groth, who's been a tactical medic with the SWAT team for almost six years.

Tactical medics are not law enforcement officers, but they are trained in how to use SWAT officers' guns and less-lethal weapons. "In case they had to pick up one of our weapons, they could to defend themselves," said Fargo police Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt, leader of the SWAT team. "But that would only be in an extreme emergency situation."

Not every SWAT team around the country has tactical medics, but for larger cities it's become the norm, Groth said. In North Dakota, Grand Forks has tactical medics, while Bismarck does not, he said.

Ahlfeldt said tactical medics have worked with local SWAT officers since Fargo's SWAT team was founded in 1994. The medics currently on the team work for either F-M Ambulance or Sanford AirMed, he said.

In the field, tactical medics wear helmets and bulletproof vests full of first-aid gear such as tourniquets and blood-clotting gauze. And they have skills that most paramedics don't have, like the ability to stick a tube in a patient's chest wall to help a collapsed lung or bleeding within a lung, said Stefan Winkler, a tactical medic since 2013.

"These guys are specially trained to deal with combat wounds, combat injuries, injuries that might occur in situations that we go into," Ahlfeldt said.

Tactical medics have to meet the same physical standards as SWAT officers. And they must undergo a week of basic SWAT training so they understand the tactics used in standoffs and hostage rescues, as well as the execution of search warrants and arrest warrants that pose a risk of violence.

"On all of those situations, our tactical medics are with us," Ahlfeldt said. "They will come into the building, the house, the area with us, into that inner perimeter."

Tactical medics are usually kept out of the "hot zone" where gunshots could be fired, but close enough to quickly provide medical care, Ahlfeldt said. "If you're in a big building, that means one room, two rooms away from where things are happening," he said.

In February, the SWAT team used its Bearcat armored vehicle to rescue Fargo police Officer Jason Moszer after he was shot in an alley. On board the vehicle was a tactical medic who cared for Moszer as he was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

That medic, Kelsey Bodvig, is on a military deployment to Afghanistan. She's one of four tactical medics on the team with military experience, Winkler said.

Werre, a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard, said Moszer's death was a major factor in his decision to join the team in May.

"I wasn't close with him. I worked with him on calls. And I respected him a lot," Werre said.

With experience as an Army medic, Werre said, he wanted to use his skills to benefit the community and other emergency workers. "I just wanted to help my family a little more, more than I had been before," he said.