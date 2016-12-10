Couple injured when car goes airborne in Richland County crash

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on 76 ½ Street Southeast, about a half mile west of Dwight, N.D. After going airborne, the 2006 Pontiac landed on its tires, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The driver, 31-year-old Rosario Gomez, and her husband, 36-year-old Eduardo Gomez, were taken to St. Francis Healthcare Campus in Breckenridge, Minn. And they were treated for injuries that did not appear life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.