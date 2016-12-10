Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Roaster catches fire, fills Fargo coffeeshop with smoke

    By Forum Staff Report Today at 10:32 p.m.

    FARGO — A coffee roaster caught fire Saturday, Dec. 10, at Dunn Brothers Coffee in south Fargo, prompting a response from firefighters, according to the Fargo Fire Department.

    At 4:20 p.m., firefighters received a report that the roaster was burning and creating a lot of smoke at the coffee shop at 1310 25th St. S.

    By the time firefighters arrived, employees had put out most of the flames with an extinguisher. A fire crew took apart the roaster to completely extinguish the flames, and another crew used a fan to remove smoke from the business, the fire department said.

    Damage to the roaster was estimated at $28,000 to $30,000, while smoke damage was minimal, the fire department said. No one was hurt.

    The coffee shop was expected to reopen after it was cleaned, the fire department said.

    Explore related topics:NewsFireCoffeeroasterDunn BrothersfargoNorth Dakota
    Advertisement