Roaster catches fire, fills Fargo coffeeshop with smoke

At 4:20 p.m., firefighters received a report that the roaster was burning and creating a lot of smoke at the coffee shop at 1310 25th St. S.

By the time firefighters arrived, employees had put out most of the flames with an extinguisher. A fire crew took apart the roaster to completely extinguish the flames, and another crew used a fan to remove smoke from the business, the fire department said.

Damage to the roaster was estimated at $28,000 to $30,000, while smoke damage was minimal, the fire department said. No one was hurt.

The coffee shop was expected to reopen after it was cleaned, the fire department said.