Brace yourself: Shot of Siberian cold to hit Fargo area

"Siberia was extremely cold when we were extremely warm in November," said meteorologist Jim Kaiser of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. "As warm as we were, they were even colder than normal."

Like water in a dam, Siberia's cold kept building and building until finally it broke loose, rolled over the North Pole and dropped down into the northern Great Plains.

"We knew it was going to shift," Kaiser said of the cold. "It was just a matter of when."

Kaiser said it's not that unusual for Siberia's frigid weather to reach North Dakota. It's a phenomenon that happens from time to time, he said.

The Fargo area received a shot of Siberian cold last week, and a reinforcing blast is expected to arrive about noon on Monday, Dec. 12. "The northwest winds will kick up, and temperatures will start to fall," he said.

Significant snow isn't in the week's forecast, but dangerous wind chills of minus 25 to minus 35 are predicted for Monday night and Tuesday morning. The winds will create drifting snow across roads, but likely won't reduce visibility, Kaiser said.

The high Friday, Dec. 16, is expected to push above 10 degrees before falling to a high of near zero on Saturday, Dec. 17.