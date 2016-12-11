Search
    Brace yourself: Shot of Siberian cold to hit Fargo area

    By Archie Ingersoll Today at 6:13 p.m.
    Ice clings to the mask of a construction worker, who wasn't working Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, after riding his bicycle almost nine miles from south Fargo to the downtown area in the single digit temperatures. Dave Wallis / The Forum1 / 5
    It's going to be caps and gloves weather this week for North Dakotans as the temperatures will be headed for sub-zero readings. Sam Zimney, 3, and Cooper Robertson, 5, were ready for the weather as they played outside after school Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, near Hawthorne Elementary School in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum2 / 5
    Austin Haayer walks across campus Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, with an air temperature of 6 degrees at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Temperatures later this week are expected to top our near zero degrees. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor3 / 5
    Cooper Robertson, 5 years old, sports some rosy red cheeks as he plays outside in the cold after school Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, near Hawthorne Elementary School in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum4 / 5
    Three-year-old Sam Zimney adjusts to life in the Dakotas in the winter by adjusting his hat for a better fit in the cold weather with temperatures in the single digits after school Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, near Hawthorne Elementary School in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum5 / 5

    FARGO — To explain why Fargo is faced with a forecast of mostly single-digit highs and subzero lows this week, the story starts in Siberia.

    "Siberia was extremely cold when we were extremely warm in November," said meteorologist Jim Kaiser of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. "As warm as we were, they were even colder than normal."

    Like water in a dam, Siberia's cold kept building and building until finally it broke loose, rolled over the North Pole and dropped down into the northern Great Plains.

    "We knew it was going to shift," Kaiser said of the cold. "It was just a matter of when."

    Kaiser said it's not that unusual for Siberia's frigid weather to reach North Dakota. It's a phenomenon that happens from time to time, he said.

    The Fargo area received a shot of Siberian cold last week, and a reinforcing blast is expected to arrive about noon on Monday, Dec. 12. "The northwest winds will kick up, and temperatures will start to fall," he said.

    Significant snow isn't in the week's forecast, but dangerous wind chills of minus 25 to minus 35 are predicted for Monday night and Tuesday morning. The winds will create drifting snow across roads, but likely won't reduce visibility, Kaiser said.

    The high Friday, Dec. 16, is expected to push above 10 degrees before falling to a high of near zero on Saturday, Dec. 17.

