ND will have a first lady as Burgum announces marriage

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, the 60-year-old Burgum said he was “delighted” to introduce Kathryn Helgaas as his wife.

"I am delighted to introduce Kathryn Helgaas Burgum. Kathryn and I were married recently in a small ceremony with immediate family. #HowLuckyAreWe #WeFinallySaidIDo," the post read.

Burgum’s new communications director Mike Nowatzki said Sunday night that no other details on the wedding were likely going to be announced.

"Doug and Kathryn appreciate the interest but respectfully decline to share the details of this very personal milestone in their life together," Nowatzki said in a statement..

The couple’s engagement had been announced during the campaign on Aug. 19, also on Facebook.

He wrote at that time in a post, "Excited to share the news that I surprised Kathryn with an engagement proposal last weekend, and she said yes!

"We are grateful for all the friends and family that have shared their love and support and we are both very excited about the journey ahead," he added.

According to web posts, Helgaas was the CEO of Longhorn Marketing in Fargo and they apparently had been dating for years.

This is Burgum’s second marriage. He was previously married to Karen Stoker. They had three children -- Joe, Tom and Jesse.

Burgum, a Fargo businessman and North Dakota native, was elected governor by landslide in November after winning a Republican primary battle in June with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

