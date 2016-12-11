No injuries in Dilworth house fire, dog rescued

Empting said the fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters rescued a dog from the house that was otherwise unoccupied. The dog was uninjured, he said.

The homeowner, the only person who lives in the house, was out of town at the time but returned when he learned of the blaze, the chief said.

Empting said a state fire investigator determined that a household appliance started the fire in the living room, but it's not yet clear exactly which appliance is to blame.

The living room sustained heavy fire damage, and the entire house received heavy smoke damage, Empting said.

Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours on a frigid night. They used a neighbor's heated garage to warm up as they took breaks from fighting the blaze, the chief said.