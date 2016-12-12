That's what the Pinky Swear Foundation does, and Sunday was the official day for the organization.

Prepping family dinners for the Johnson's is a mundane, but incredibly appreciated act.

The table is set and the family favorite chicken noodle soup will bring them all together.

However, they weren't always able to be a family around one dinner table. Paige was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2012, when she was just 8-years-old.

"Devastation, absolute devastation, cause you just, it's taken away from you. You're heart drops and you don't know what to do, cause you just don't know what to do," said Rick Johnson, Paige's father.

"The hardest part was just not seeing them every day," said Chastity Johnson, Paige's mom.

"To not be able to help her, and make her better, as a parent that's your responsibility, as a parent that was the hardest," said Chastity.

Other hardships included simply paying the bills.

"You don't want to ask for help. You just want to be able to take care of it yourself," said Rick.

A community benefit helped and so did a grant from the Pinky Swear Foundation.

"You have to realize you can't do it all yourself, and you have to ask for help from foundations like the Pinky Swear foundation," said Chastity.

The girls eventually competed in the foundations triathlon and got a personal sponsorship from KLN family brands, and their story caught the attention of the company that now has pledged the Pinky Swear Foundation $1 million over five years.

"I absolutely believe everything has happened for a reason. That was Paige's motto, Jeremiah 29:11. God has a plan for her," said Chastity.

Now, 7th grader Paige is cancer free and worrying about the important things in middle-school life, like her first boy-girl party.

"Mom was ok with the girls, but was really like, do you have to invite the boys?" said Paige.

Just your typical family talk, after a triumphant cancer recovery helped by a touching foundation.

