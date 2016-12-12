Jimi Hendrix, Prince guitars up for auction

The Epiphone acoustic guitar, which Hendrix purchased second-hand for $25 in New York City, is expected to sell between $100,000 to $150,000.

Other items on auction include a custom-made cloud guitar used on tour by Prince in 1993, expected to sell for $32,000 to $38,000, a flamboyant jacket worn on stage by Rolling Stone Keith Richard in 1967, rare Beatles self-portrait caricatures signed by the band and a Bosendorfer piano played by Queen's Freddie Mercury at Wessex studios.