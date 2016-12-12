Champion of equality Judge Myron Bright dies at 97

Bright, 97, died early Monday morning, Dec. 12, at Eventide Fargo on the city's south side.

"He died peacefully with his entire family with him this morning, about 12:15 a.m." said Christian Golding, his son-in-law.

"He was living history. He was at the time of his passing the oldest currently serving federal judge in the country," Golding said. "He was more than just quite a man. He was a legend."

Bright had moved about a month ago to Eventide from Touchmark at Harwood Groves in Fargo, where he had lived for many years, he said.

Until a couple weeks ago, he was still hearing cases as a judge in senior status on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Golding said.

"This is one of the really last great people of his generation," Golding said.

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., praised Bright and his lifetime of service to the nation.

"Judge Bright's empathy and compassion were unsurpassed — whether at home or in the courtroom," Heitkamp said in a statement. "While making decisions, he always walked in the shoes of those who may not have had a voice in the courtroom, reminding us why empathy is so vital on the bench. That compassion and ability to look at matters from all perspectives made him an invaluable defender of equal rights and a proponent of tolerance — improving lives in Native American communities and bringing kindness to any job he did or decision he made."

Boulger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.