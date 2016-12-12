The resident, Mike Storbakken, told authorities he heard a gunshot or a firework about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

He later noticed that a bullet had gone through a support post on his patio, the siding of his house and Sheetrock before ending up in the cabinet, the sheriff's office said.

It appeared the bullet was fired outside the house, the Sheriff's Office said. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at (701) 642-7711.