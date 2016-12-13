Project Unpack exhibit opens at Rourke Art Gallery Dec. 16

An opening reception is planned from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, with a talk and musical program beginning at 2 p.m.

The exhibit, titled "Project Unpack: A Retrospective," is free and open to the public. The multimedia exhibition will highlight the stories of veterans and their families that Project Unpack has collected during the past year. Featured items include:

• Heirloom cups created by veterans and family members at workshops held by Michael Strand, professor of visual arts, and veteran and artist Josh Zeis.

• Oral history excerpts from veterans and family members.

• Masks created by veterans at Fargo's VA hospital .

• "Return," a short documentary film by Zeis.

• Art and poetry from local veterans.

Fargo musician and veteran Ray Green will provide musical entertainment at the reception. Refreshments will be provided.

"Project Unpack: Telling Stories, Creating Community" is a collaboration between NDSU and several community partners, including North Dakota Veteran Affairs. The stories and memories shared by veterans and their families are from Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other battlegrounds.

During the past year, the project included lectures from authors Tim O'Brien and Tom Bissell, as well as literary and ceramics workshops, an oral history workshop and the establishment of an oral history archive for the Fargo-Moorhead area.