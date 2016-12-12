Weather Forecast

Close

    Valve failure leads to oil spill in Divide County

    By Steve Wagner Today at 5:39 p.m.

    FORTUNA, N.D. - A valve failure at an oil and gas well caused about 260 barrels, or 10,920 gallons, of oil to spill over the weekend in Divide County, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said Monday, Dec. 12.

    Murex Petroleum Corp. said the spill occurred Saturday at a site about 7 miles south of Fortuna. The spill was contained within the dike around the tank, officials said.

    A state inspector has been to the site and will monitor the cleanup. Cold temperatures contributed to the valve failure, said Alison Ritter, spokeswoman for the Oil and Gas Division.

    Explore related topics:NewsfortunaNorth DakotaEnergyOil spilldivide county
    Steve Wagner

    Steve Wagner is the director for Forum News Service, the premier regional news wire provider in the Upper Midwest. The Forum News Service offers content from award-winning newspapers within Forum Communications and distributes news, photos and video to subscribers in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana. Previously, Wagner served as editor at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald and Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer, and worked in numerous reporter and editor roles at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

    swagner@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness