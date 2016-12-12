Following the council's Dec. 5 meeting at which council members bypassed that process to pick Fabian out of a pool of 14 candidates, Mayor Del Rae Williams and council member Heidi Durand, among other critics, were not comfortable how the council arrived at its appointment.

Williams took the resolution off the consent agenda for further discussion Monday, Dec. 12, and the council members weren't the only ones in conversation. Ten community members, the majority from the 2nd Ward, voiced either their support of selecting Fabian or their disapproval in the process.

"I, too, was a little blindsided by the entire process," said Shelly Carlson, one of the candidates running for the seat vacated by Jim Haney, who resigned after winning a seat on the Clay County Commission. Another candidate, Andrew Sandberg, expressed his disappointment in the council for not following the process outlined in a memo sent to all candidates.

That memo from City Attorney John Shockley suggested that the council would narrow down the pool of candidates to possibly three finalists on Dec. 5 who would be interviewed Dec. 12 before a final vote that night. The application process for filling a vacancy on the council is laid out in city charter, but the appointment process isn't defined. Shockley said it was entirely up to the council on how they would select a finalist from the slate of candidates.

Despite being against the "hasty" process the council used, Durand did move to approve the resolution and continue with selecting Fabian to the council. Durand also made the motion for Shockley, the city manager and the city clerk to research best practices of how a council should fill a vacancy. Those findings would be used to form a policy for future councils. Durand's motion was unanimously approved, but the council, through further conversation, came to the conclusion to not move forward with the appointment that night.

A number of suggestions were made by council members on how they could proceed with filling the vacancy. If they chose to stick to their guns and appoint Fabian, Williams promised to veto the resolution, as she announced to the council in an email she sent Monday morning.

Conducting interviews with Fabian and runner-up Shinwar Mayi and then selecting between the two was an option, as well as ranking the top five, four or three candidates of each council member.

In taking into consideration what the expectations were for the other candidates running to represent the 2nd Ward, the council decided it would be best to use an extended process.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Williams, Shockley and a selected council member, Steve Gehrtz, will meet to determine the vetting process of how the council will narrow the number of candidates to three, although Williams was in favor of having four or five finalists.

With the process defined, the council will meet Thursday, Dec. 15, to decide on which of the 14 applicants will be selected as finalists. Those finalists will be interviewed on Monday, Dec. 19, and the council will vote to appoint someone that night and approve the decision through a resolution.

When questioned by Haney, Williams agreed that she would not veto the results.

"The power of the veto is much more powerful than a vote," Gehrtz said. "It causes us all to have discussion and come together."