Rapper Kanye West meets with Trump

"Friends, just friends," Trump said, calling West "a good man" he's known for a long time. West declined to answer reporters' questions, saying, "I just want to take a picture right now."

West arrived with a small entourage, but his wife, businesswoman Kim Kardashian, was not with him. Transition team officials were not immediately available to confirm that the rapper and the Republican president-elect would meet.

West was hospitalized for exhaustion last month after a series of rants and the cancellation of the remainder of his U.S. tour.

The 39-year-old rapper made headlines in November when he was booed at his San Jose, Cali., concert for declaring his support for Trump.