At home, he and his wife, Kari, were engaged in chit-chat. Kari left the room and when she returned, Rory looked stricken. Gasping, he told her to call 911. His eyes abruptly rolled back and he crumpled onto the floor, convulsing.

"He looked like he was having a grand mal seizure," Kari said. Rory was having great difficulty breathing. The scene turned frantic as family members and a physician neighbor worked to keep Rory stable until the ambulance arrived.

A brain scan at the hospital didn't show any signs of a stroke, but it was clear something was terribly wrong. Rory lapsed into a coma for three days. Then a second imaging scan revealed the culprit.

He had suffered a stroke after all, but it wasn't a cerebral stroke. It was a much rarer brain-stem stroke.

Rory's mind was perfectly intact. But his brain couldn't communicate with his body. He was left a quadriplegic and unable to speak. In fact, his command of voluntary muscles was limited to blinking and moving his eyes, a phenomenon called locked-in syndrome.

"It's basically a disconnect between the brain and the body," Kari said.

After coming out of his coma, Rory's muscles were constantly flexing involuntarily, causing excruciating pain and endangering his heart. He had to be sedated.

His body was rebelling in life-threatening ways. He developed a blood infection. His potassium level plunged dangerously.

He needed a tracheotomy to breathe and was fed through a tube. He couldn't hold his head up, and he couldn't swallow.

At one point, Rory was given two choices: remove life support or transfer to a nursing home. He was 46 years old, and wanted to fight. He refused both.

After five weeks in intensive care, he was removed from the ventilator, a big step. He was stable enough to be flown by air ambulance for specialty care at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver.

He almost died several times. "Every week he was in some kind of crisis," Kari said. After 4½ months, Rory Eidsness went back home.

Another battle was waiting for him: workers' comp. Workforce Safety & Insurance, the North Dakota workers' compensation program, at first readily accepted responsibility for his injury.

But after he defied the odds, and lived, the agency informed Eidsness that he no longer was covered. His health insurance wouldn't cover him, either, saying his illness was work-related.

The Eidsnesses hired a lawyer and were willing to take their case to court, if necessary. They had medical evidence on their side: a determination from the specialists at Craig that trauma to the blood vessels in Rory's neck caused the stroke in his brain stem.

After months of legal wrangling, after hiring expert witnesses to try to refute the Craig doctors, workers' comp relented and once again accepted liability. But 10 years after Rory suffered his stroke, he continues to struggle to maintain therapy services that keep him alive and as healthy as possible, a bureaucratic burden he continues to shoulder.

"WSI spent a ton of money trying to disprove the medical opinion from Denver," Kari said.

"It's not like we're asking for vacation homes," she said. "All we're asking for is basic care and things to keep him healthy."

'Minor cost adjustments'

Defying the odds, Rory's family and care team have kept him alive for more than 10 years, a health care vigil they've maintained since the day he suffered his catastrophic stroke.

His family attributes his success to the care he has been able to receive at home, including regular therapy to help his body function at the highest level possible given his condition.

Earlier this year, however, WSI cut back on the therapy Rory's caregivers credit with keeping him alive.

The reasons boiled down to money. Workers' comp, which has assets of $1.9 billion and a surplus of $442.8 million, will save an estimated $41,862 a year by reducing his therapy.

"Ultimately, we are in pursuit of the same thing, that being the wellbeing of Rory," Timothy Wahlin, WSI's chief of injury services, wrote to inform Rory of the reductions. "We have the added requirement that we must do so in the most cost effective manner. We are routinely audited and measured on our performance."

Since that letter, dated July 26, Rory's health has declined, Kari said. He has more respiratory problems, which require a pulmonary specialist and more drugs to treat. WSI wants to equip him with a special vibrating vest to help expel mucous from his lungs.

Respiratory infections and difficulties are common complications for quadriplegics, and can be lethal. Activity—therapy—is crucial to his health and well-being, Kari said.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm seeing a decline," said Kari, who believes therapy worked better than the drugs. "Apparently they're OK with that."

Clare Carlson, WSI's deputy director, said in a statement that the agency has sought to "control expenses while maintaining quality service to Rory. Since his stroke, WSI has paid claims totaling more than $4.3 million on his case, including more than $3.5 million for medical services, he said.

"These minor cost adjustments have been made in order to keep the home care cost competitive with full-time nursing home care," Carlson said in the statement.

Therapy rolled back

Rory's main physical activity comes from exercise on a device called a stander-glider, a machine similar to a Nordic Track, which requires someone to assist. The exercise once was administered three times a week by a physical therapist.

Now, as a result of the cutback in services, he does the exercise with the help of a nurse's aide three times a week, and sees the physical therapist once a month. WSI estimates it saves $24,900 a year from the new arrangement.

Because of the change, the exercises are no longer as effective because a trained therapist is able to suggest changes to ensure maximum benefit, Kari said.

Speech therapy, which helps Rory to swallow, also has been cut. He used to see a speech therapist three times a week; that's now once a week. WSI estimates the yearly savings at $26,962.

Because brain-stem stroke survivors are so rare, the Eidsnesses wonder what yardstick WSI is using to evaluate what constitutes appropriate care. The more common cerebral strokes are different, Kari said.

"Very few brain-stem patients live," she said. "He's a very small minority. That's part of the issue in getting services for him."

WSI did not provide specifics in response to questions from The Forum about how it reached its decision to decrease therapy sessions, or what, if any, measures of best practices it used to guide its decision.

"WSI uses either in-house experts or outside professions to help determine the course of care," Carlson said in the statement. "The medical experts have professional credentials related to their area of expertise. These professionals provide information to the claim adjusters who make decisions about claims."

Before reducing therapy services, a team of WSI executives and staff, including Wahlin and Director Bryan Klipfel, made a rare visit of the Eidsness home. But Kari said the visit ended prematurely, and did not include a discussion about what level of therapy would be in Rory's best interest.

"They walked in and looked at Rory and said, 'Oh, all we thought you do is lay in bed,' " she said, adding that no one took notes.

WSI has purchased vans with a lift, a customized electric wheelchair and home modifications, Carlson said in the statement.

As for WSI's suggestion that a nursing home would be a more cost-effective place to care for Rory, his family is adamantly opposed to the idea. An acquaintance of Kari's who suffered a brain-stem stroke and was placed in a nursing home has seen her health deteriorate markedly, she said.

It would be difficult, or impossible, to get nursing home aides who are adequately trained or who would be able to provide the level and continuity of care Rory has received at home with help from his family and home care aides, Kari said.

"They don't care about quality," she said.

Carlson took issue with that view in his statement. "WSI is very sympathetic to Rory Eidsness and the Eidsness family," he said. "No one would want to be in the situation that Rory and his family find themselves. WSI has provided support to Rory and his family for the past 10 years and will continue benefits for the rest of his life."

'More than the bottom line'

Rory was in prime health before he had his stroke at age 46. In college, he was an all-American hockey goalie.

His wife and caregivers say his grit and perseverance enabled his survival. "He's always been stubborn," Kari said, chuckling. Then, more soberly, she added, "He's always been a very determined person."

Ron Guggisberg, a captain in the Fargo Fire Department—Rory's rank when he was stricken with his stroke—agrees that Eidsness's determination has helped him weather his health ordeal.

"If you knew Rory before his stroke, he did not quit," Guggisberg said, noting that Rory always wanted assignments at stations that responded to a lot of calls. "I think he's maintained that."

Guggisberg also serves as a representative in the North Dakota Legislature, a Democrat in near south Fargo's District 11. He believes Eidsness's case reveals some problems with WSI, which he said is a state monopoly that operates outside regulatory oversight.

"It's not really regulated by anyone but itself," Guggisberg said. "They only make decisions based on reducing premiums," which he said can allow cost-containment imperatives to override other values.

"There's more than just the bottom line when looking at people," he said.