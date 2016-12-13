Youch! Frigid temps settling in for a spell
FARGO – The effects of a polar vortex are being felt throughout the upper Midwest Tuesday, Dec. 13, with no sign of relief in sight.
High temperatures are likely to remain in the single digits through Friday with lows below zero. Light winds could create dangerous wind chill conditions.
This weekend, high temperatures will likely plunge below zero, and a low of -22 is forecasted for Sunday night.
