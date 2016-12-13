Blue Angels returning to Fargo in 2018

The announcement was made at a recent meeting of the International Council of Air Shows held in Las Vegas.

Members of the Fargo AirSho Committee attended the meeting and met with Blue Angels officials to begin the 20-month process of planning the show.

The Fargo AirSho is a nonprofit organization of about 70 volunteers that has produced air shows for more than 25 years.

The event at Fargo's Hector International Airport attracts more than 30,000 fans from across the United States and Canada.

Over the years, the AirSho Committee has given more than $500,000 to area organizations, including more than $250,000 to the Fargo Air Museum.

As with past air shows, area nonprofits will be able to earn money for their organizations by supplying volunteers to fill the 400 worker positions needed on show days.