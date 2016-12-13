Search
    Minn. high school principal arrested on suspicion of child porn

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:42 p.m.
    Tim Dorway

    CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Tim Dorway, principal of Chanhassen High School, was arrested Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, on suspicion of possessing child pornography, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

    A BCA release said Doway, 44, was arrested after agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed search warrants at Dorway’s home and school.

    Charges have yet to be filed against Dorway, and the investigation remains active, the release said.

    He’s been the principal at Chanhassen for seven years, according to his LinkedIn account.

