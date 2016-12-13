ND Air Guard's Happy Hooligans earn outstanding unit award

The award commended the Happy Hooligans for their exceptional service, commitment and mission accomplishments.

"For the 119th Wing to be recognized as one of the best units in the United States Air Force for the 18th time, is a tribute to our unit's long tradition of excellence," Brig. Gen. Robert Becklund, North Dakota deputy adjutant general, said in a release.

The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is given to numbered units of the active-duty Air Force, U.S. Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement, including successful involvement with combat operations or exposure to hostile actions by a foreign force.

The latest award was for achievements rendered from October of 2014 through September of 2015.