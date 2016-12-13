Search
    ND Air Guard's Happy Hooligans earn outstanding unit award

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:43 p.m.
    From left, Col. Kent Olson, 119th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas, 119th Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. Robert Becklund, North Dakota deputy adjutant general, hold a U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit Award certificate during a recent award ceremony held in Fargo. It is the 18th time the Happy Hooligans have received the prestigious Air Force award. Special to The Forum

    FARGO— The North Dakota National Guard's 119th Wing, known as the Happy Hooligans, recently received its 18th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

    The award commended the Happy Hooligans for their exceptional service, commitment and mission accomplishments.

    "For the 119th Wing to be recognized as one of the best units in the United States Air Force for the 18th time, is a tribute to our unit's long tradition of excellence," Brig. Gen. Robert Becklund, North Dakota deputy adjutant general, said in a release.

    The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is given to numbered units of the active-duty Air Force, U.S. Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement, including successful involvement with combat operations or exposure to hostile actions by a foreign force.

    The latest award was for achievements rendered from October of 2014 through September of 2015.

