Input sought for One Book, One Community book project

Suggestions can be made either online at www.1book1community.org, or with paper ballots, available at any of the library locations. The last day to submit suggestions is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

2017 is the sixth year the One Book, One Community reading project has been offered in the area. The Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo One Book, One Community reading project centers on the community-wide reading of a single book, to creating a shared conversation and a range of related events and activities for residents.