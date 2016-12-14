I-94 corridor designated alternative fuel route

Spanning 35 states and covering 85,000 miles, this new network was created under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act. The alternative fuel corridors designation will be used to promote electric, hydrogen, propane and natural gas vehicles by encouraging development of fueling and charging stations along these routes.

Working in a partnership with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Department of Transportation submitted an application to designate I-94 as a Zero Emissions Corridor, a type of alternative fuel corridor, to promote electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

There is an existing network of public fast-charging stations close enough to one another to reliably travel the corridor with today's models of electric vehicles, according to a news release.

For more information, visit www.fhwa.dot.gov/environment/alternative_fuel_corridors.