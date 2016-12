Fargo firemen survey the scene of an enclosed deck fire at 1530 9th St. N. in Fargo on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO – No one was injured in a deck fire Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, at 1530 9th St. N. in Fargo.

The call was received at 9:19 a.m. One resident of the home was alerted by a neighbor about the fire and left with a dog. There were no injures.