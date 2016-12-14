Transportation symposium Dec. 14 at Fargo City Hall

Following is the schedule of presentations:

• 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Rob Lynch of Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute will share information about work the institute does helping study and improve local transportation.

• 9:45 to 10:10 a.m.: Julie Bommelman, Lori Van Beek and Matthew Peterson of MATBUS will share the new app and its integration with Google Maps and Route Shout. They will also announce a new pilot project.

• 10:15 to 10:40 a.m.: Mike Zimney of Kilbourne Group will share insights into the role that pedestrian-friendly environments play in generating an active public realm, higher property values and strong retail environments.

• 10:45 to 11:10 a.m.: Derrick LaPointe of the city of Fargo and Andy Renfrew of Interstate Parking will present parking data and what ongoing and future projects are planned to help ease demands.

• 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.: Austin Hauf of PartnerSHIP 4 Health's 2016 Active Transportation Bicycle Education Network will share information on StreetsAlive! tactical urbanism, Concordia's BFU award and the FM Bike Education Network.

• 11:35 a.m. to noon: Sara Watson Curry and Alyssa Johnson of Great Rides Bikeshare will discuss the national award it received for the system with the most ridership per bike and tools to increase bicycling ease.

• 12:10 to 1 p.m.: Link to Lunch, attendees will get lunch on their own, with special discounts for those who ride the Link FM to the participating restaurant ($5 lunch buffet at Everest Tikka House).