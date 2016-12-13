Cases stacking up in drug court system

Obregon answered "yes" when Judge Jon Thelen asked if he was certain he wanted to waive a formal reading of the charges before him.

Grand Forks Police officers wrote in an affidavit they were called in the early morning hours of Dec. 6 to the Loaf 'N Jug on Gateway Drive on a report of a male subject who locked himself in the bathroom and refused to leave.

Officers said they arrived on the scene to find Obregon in the bathroom. They say he admitted a bag with a crystal-like substance was methamphetamine — and that it was his. He also admitted to having some marijuana, police said.

Thelen reminded Obregon the charge of methamphetamine possession he faced was a Class C felony, with a mandatory court fee of $500. The marijuana charge was a misdemeanor with a $225 court fee.

Obregon knows this. He's been here before.

At the time, he was on bond after he was arrested and charged with possession of prescription drugs. In May, he pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession after officers found him in a Perkins bathroom with drugs. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with 320 suspended. Since 2004, he's pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to methamphetamine and opioids.

The court system in Grand Forks and across the state sees many individuals like Obregon — drug users who don't commit violent crime and who have not been accused of trafficking substances. In the state's eye, criminals not worth committing to prison. For much of society, not worth dealing with.

In the northeast central judicial district, 41 percent of the 564 felony prosecutions in 2016 were drug-related, according to the State's Attorney's Office; some of the cases also included charges not related to drugs.

Grand Forks County State's Attorney David Jones said prosecutors try to avoid coming down too hard on such people.

"There are people out there who simply need to be out of society," Jones said. "A lot of these drug people simply don't belong there (in jail)."

David Ogren, chief public defender for the northeast central district, said drugs or alcohol are components in the majority of cases his office takes. When he first arrived in Grand Forks in 2007, the office was seeing a lot of methamphetamine cases, and still is, but with fewer local labs and more possessions. Now heroin and other opioids are part of the problem.

"The drug cases tend to be the ones that are on the rise," Ogren said.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree the state prison system already is overcrowded, which makes it difficult to know how to punish people properly.

"The biggest problem we run into is when it's not their first time in the system; it's the third, fourth, fifth time, and treatment options have been tried, and they're still coming back," Ogren said.

"There's a misconception out there that we want every drug case to end up in the state pen, and that's not true," Jones said.

Jones said prosecutors try to evaluate the risk each person poses to the collective society. Often a person convicted of a felony drug possession will be required to attend chemical dependency evaluations or some form of rehab. Addiction treatment has become more commonplace with work-release programs. Jones said when sentences are suspended, people often end up on supervised probation, where they are drug-tested for a year or two. If they get through that, Jones said, it's a win.

"We deal with it and use the tools that we have," Jones said.

One of those tools in Grand Forks — drug court — has been put on pause for 2017 due to a sweeping $7.37 million budget cut to the judicial system passed by the North Dakota Legislature in response to oil boom money evaporating.

"We're running out of options," said Ogren, who said funding also is being cut to Human Services programs that provide drug treatment.

Ogren said his office regularly would fight for its clients to go through drug court if they fit certain criteria, such as being young, first- or second-time offenders. Although the failure rate is high, Ogren said it's still a good tool for the courts. Sixty people successfully completed the adult drug court program in Grand Forks since 2008, and 70 more were discharged, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections.

Ogren said Grand Forks never used to see such heavy intravenous drug use; people didn't get caught shooting up heroin. But the drugs have changed, and lawyers on both sides of the bench know it.

If someone is being prosecuted for selling heroin or methamphetamine, the state will treat them as a serious threat to society, Jones said.

"Our numbers haven't changed over the years," Jones said. "But the severity of drugs has increased.