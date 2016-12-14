Hoops on Hops: Thoughts on fermentation

My take on this is that yeast eats sugar and creates alcohol and carbon dioxide. A big part of a brewer's job description is to basically be a yeast farmer. We spend countless hours looking after our yeast, making sure it's strong and happy in its preferred environment because, if not, no beer will be produced.

In the mid-1800s, Louis Pasteur figured out that the fermentation process was due to yeast. His work allowed brewers to begin controlling the fermentation process. Before that, early beers were fermented by airborne wild yeasts. Brewers learned that, if they kept the stick they stirred their previous brew with, it would help to start the next fermentation.

Coated with sticky residue, the "magic sticks" harbored millions of living yeast cells. Pasteur's work allowed brewers to collect, store and maintain the health of the yeast, which in turn improved the flavor and stability of beer.

Here are a few facts about yeast:

— Is a single cell fungus

— Has a similar cell structure to human cells

— Feeds on sugar, just like human cells

— A grayish-yellow preparation of yeast obtained chiefly from fermented beer can be used as a fermenting agent to raise bread dough and also as a food supplement

Brewers brew both lagers and ales. The primary differences between an ale and a lager brews are temperature, fermentation time and flavor. Ales are brewed at warmer temperatures, tend to ferment faster and typically have a fruitier and more character-driven flavor. Lagers are fermented at much cooler temps — 20 degrees Fahrenheit or so — and take around three times longer to ferment, and they are matured another two months in cold conditioning.

Lagers tend to be smoother and much more delicate in flavor. Lagers are also the most difficult beers to brew well since there are very few esters or external flavors left behind beside the malt and hops. This means there is no hiding off-characteristics within the mix of heavy hop notes and fruity esters. Interestingly, the difference in flavor components between ale and lager beer fermentations can be controlled by changing the temperatures at which the brewer ferments the beer.

The yeast adds many surprising flavor components. If you have ever tried a wheat beer and noticed a strong banana aroma, that is a yeast note not a fruit addition. (Pretty cool, huh?)

Other interesting aromas and flavors yeast can bring to beers include peaches, raisin, spicy, herbal, apple, fig, pear and if a brewer makes a mistake in the brew, even butterscotch.

There are about 90 different commercial strains of yeast. Almost all are strains of the two species in the genus Saccharomyces. As I mentioned above, they are mostly ale or lager with a few hybrid examples like kolsch yeast that can be fermented at warmer temperatures but does have some lager characteristics when finished.

Fermentation is true magic. With careful attention to environment, proper oxygen levels to start the yeast on its happy journey and great care for the age of yeast, fermentation will yield amazing results over and over.

Despite all the varieties of yeast and constant innovation in what brewers have to work with, to me, brewing is still as much art as science. Yeast is a living organism, and good brewers know all they can do is manage it. The best brewers develop a deep understanding of yeast while constantly trying to learn more about what works best in their breweries. This is because each brewery is a unique environment — or culture.

Here are a few styles featuring unique yeast characteristics that you could explore:

— Belgian Saison (spicy)

— Belgian Dubbel (raisin, plum)

— Weizenbock (chocolate, banana)

— Kolsch (subtle fruit)

— Hefeweizen (cloves, banana)

— Barleywine (soy, stone fruit, sourdough bread)

I will leave you with a favorite quote.

"The livelihoods of all of us employed within the beer industry are dependent directly, or indirectly, on the ability of yeast to transform wort into beer. Hence yeast is the brewer's most precious asset and its welfare must be accorded the highest priority."

— Chris Boulton, microbiologist, Bass Breweries