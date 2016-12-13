WF planning major upgrade to Ninth and 13th intersection

The intersection is one of the city's busiest, with about 20,000 vehicles going through it each day, and it is one of the most dangerous. There have been about 55 accidents there in the past three years, said Dustin Scott, senior engineer with Moore Engineering, the city's engineering firm at a public meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The $6.5 million project will install double left turn lanes at all four points of the intersection and one right turn lane on 13th Avenue on the east and west ends.

Ninth Street will also be widened to four lanes up to Meyer Boulevard, which is just south of 10th Avenue.

Scott and City Public Works Director Chris Brungardt said that the city wanted to get moving on the project for safety concerns.

The intersection is currently graded with a "D" by the Department of Transportation and if traffic continues to increase as West Fargo continues to grow, it could be given a much worse grade.

"If we were to do nothing on the intersection, based on the 2040 projections, it would be a grade F," Scott said.

The project will also help traffic move better. Scott said the Ninth Street and 13th Avenue intersection was identified as having the most severe backup conditions.

"It can have between 15 and 25 vehicles waiting at the intersection at peak times," Scott said.

Traffic will remain open at all times on Ninth Street but 13th Avenue may be closed at times.

"We only have two arterial streets that go north and south, Sheyenne being the other one," Scott said. "Our objective is to leave that ability there for emergency vehicles. It will be open but expect delays."

Traffic will be rerouted to 17th Avenue and Seventh Avenue around 13th Avenue closures. To minimize impacts to businesses near the intersection, Brungardt said the city will install directional signs during construction.

"Our goal is to minimize impacts to businesses," Brungardt said at Tuesday's public meeting.

The city will also replace aging infrastructure in the area, installing a larger storm drainage, new sewer and water lines, new traffic signals and street lighting as well as new sidewalks and bike paths.

City Commissioner Mike Thorstad said the placement of sidewalks near the busy street are a concern.

"There's a real concern about safety," Thorstad said. "Perhaps the engineer can look at the placement of those because if someone crashes, they can take out a pedestrian as well."

The project is expected to get about $.1.9 million in federal funding with the help of the North Dakota Department of Transportation but residents will pick up the remaining tab, about $4 million to $5 million.

City Administrator Tina Fisk said the city has created a special assessment district that will extend from Interstate 94 north to Seventh Avenue and from Sheyenne Street to the eastern city limits or roughly 17th Street.

Assessments are expected to be about $1,000 for residential homes and $5,000 per acre for commercial property, payable over 25 years.

Some residents near the Sheyenne Street area will be also be in the assessment district that will be created when the city tackles a $60 million reconstruction of that road starting in 2018, but the assessment district to help with West Fargo's $25 million share of that project has not yet been finalized.

Residents can protest the assessment district by writing a letter or attending a protest hearing which is scheduled Jan. 16.

Work will begin this spring and wrap up by the fall.

For more information and updates on the project, visit wwww.westfargostreets.com