Fire destroys Minnesota tire business; 10 fire crews battle blaze

Sources said a small fire started on the north side of the OK Tire building, which was quickly engulfed in flames.

Flames were still visible at the site at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and a state fire marshal was expected on the scene.

Fire crews and emergency response teams from Ottertail, Henning, Battle Lake, Vining, Dent, New York Mills, Vergas, Bluffton and Detroit Lakes joined Perham's responders at the scene, next to Lakes Area Coop’s Perham Oasis Gas Station and Lakes Area Co-op Budget Host near the Minnesota Highway 78 and U.S. Highway 10 intersection.

Onlookers at the scene observed as crews worked to slow down the blaze. Temperatures hovered between 5 and 10 degrees and winds were 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Fire crews worked in shifts getting water from hydrants across the highway by Dean’s Marketplace Foods, the Nest and Landmark Liquors.

Smoke from the blaze limited visibility on Highway 78 at the onramp. Crews were able to contain the blaze as of midnight and were working into Wednesday morning to extinguish the fire.