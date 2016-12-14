It was Cramer's first public acknowledgement of being passed over for the position since news broke yesterday that, despite considering Cramer, President-elect Donald Trump had selected a different Republican for his cabinet.

"I congratulate Gov. Perry on his nomination to head the Department of Energy. As a former governor of Texas, he understands the importance of energy in our nation," the statement said. "It was an honor to be considered for this position, and I trust the judgement of President-elect Trump as he assembles a world-class cabinet."

Perry was governor of Texas from 2000 to 2014. He ran for president twice, including during this past presidential election, and notably forgot the name of the Department of Energy during a debate when he attempted to list departments he would do away with as president.

Perry is also a board member for Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has drawn a nationwide protest movement over its planned route near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in south central North Dakota.

It is unclear if a North Dakota politician still could be selected for Trump's Cabinet. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, has been said to be under consideration for agriculture secretary.

"I look forward to continuing to champion the North Dakota brand and now the Trump Administration's energy agenda in Congress," Cramer said.