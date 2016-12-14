Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    AG: Fargo commission broke law in closed-door vote on Kinzler home buyout

    By Tu-Uyen Tran Today at 1:40 p.m.
    Jessica Thomasson, director of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, speaks to the Fargo City Commission Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, explaining some of the expenses and procedures of refugee resettlement in the Fargo area. Dave Wallis / The Forum

    FARGO — City commissioners violated open meeting laws in June when they voted behind closed doors to buy a home in the way of a flood-control project, according to North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

    In an opinion released Wednesday, Dec. 14, he said that, despite what commissioners argued, they did, in fact, take final action in a way that prevented the public from knowing how they voted.

    The Forum requested the opinion.

    On June 1, commissioners held an executive session to discuss the purchase of a house in south Fargo. They then went out of the executive session and adjourned without apparently taking any action. But later in the day, the city administrator entered into a purchase agreement worth $839,000 with Don Kinzler and his wife, the owners of the home.

    Commissioners told Stenehjem's office that there was no "final action" because there was no purchase agreement before the commission and terms of the agreement were still being negotiated.

    "I disagree," Stenehjem said in his opinion. "The vote taken in executive session was the only time the Commission voted to approve the amount offered and went beyond mere guidance given to a negotiator. Without a public vote, the public has no means of knowing how its elected representatives voted on the matters of spending public money."

    He ordered the commission to reveal how each commissioner voted and audio of the portion of the private meeting when they voted.

    This is the fourth time in the last decade the attorney general has rapped Fargo city leaders for violating state open meeting or open record laws.

    Explore related topics:NewsfargoWayne StenehjemGovernmentopen meetingsNorth Dakota
    Tu-Uyen Tran
    Tran is an enterprise reporter with the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He began his newspaper career in 1999 as a reporter for the Grand Forks Herald, now owned by Forum Communications. He began working for the Forum in September 2014. Tran grew up in Seattle and graduated from the University of Washington.
    tutran@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5417
    Advertisement