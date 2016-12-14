In an opinion released Wednesday, Dec. 14, he said that, despite what commissioners argued, they did, in fact, take final action in a way that prevented the public from knowing how they voted.

The Forum requested the opinion.

On June 1, commissioners held an executive session to discuss the purchase of a house in south Fargo. They then went out of the executive session and adjourned without apparently taking any action. But later in the day, the city administrator entered into a purchase agreement worth $839,000 with Don Kinzler and his wife, the owners of the home.

Commissioners told Stenehjem's office that there was no "final action" because there was no purchase agreement before the commission and terms of the agreement were still being negotiated.

"I disagree," Stenehjem said in his opinion. "The vote taken in executive session was the only time the Commission voted to approve the amount offered and went beyond mere guidance given to a negotiator. Without a public vote, the public has no means of knowing how its elected representatives voted on the matters of spending public money."

He ordered the commission to reveal how each commissioner voted and audio of the portion of the private meeting when they voted.

This is the fourth time in the last decade the attorney general has rapped Fargo city leaders for violating state open meeting or open record laws.