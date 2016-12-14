Battle Lake man pleads guilty in bar shooting

Michael A. Spilde, 48, will be sentenced on Feb. 17.

Prosecutors will request a guideline sentence that at the high end could be about eight years and seven months.

Spilde's trial began Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

When the trial resumed Wednesday, Spilde's defense requested a meeting with prosecutors and it was agreed Spilde could plead guilty to the first-degree assault charge, said Otter Tail County Chief Deputy Attorney Michelle Eldien.

She said the victim agreed to the plea arrangement.

According to Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reports, the victim, Phillip Kaste, of Battle Lake, was shot once in the upper chest with a handgun outside the Rusty Nail Bar early on May 15.