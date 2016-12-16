Twenty years ago this week, the second big blizzard of the terrible winter of 1996-97 struck the region. The storm lasted three days, making it the longest blizzard of the winter. It started the evening of Dec. 16 and lasted until the early morning hours of Dec. 19. Only 7 inches of new snow fell during the storm, but with more than 2 feet of fallen snow already available, there was plenty of snow to blow. After all, a blizzard is not defined by how much snow falls, but by how badly snow is blown around. All major roads were closed in and out of Fargo and Moorhead for the three days. The blizzard caused tremendous headaches for local colleges as it occurred during the fall semester final exam period.