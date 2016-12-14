Milk drive nets 7,586 gallons for poor in Minnesota, ND

The donation was the result of the Great American Milk Drive in October, in which Hugo's customers donated funds while they checked out at the register. In all, about 7,586 gallons of milk will be donated in North Dakota and Minnesota, with 5,576 going to the Great Plains Food Bank, which is based in Fargo.

On top of the donations from Hugo's customers, Hugo's itself and Dean Foods contributed to the milk drive, Hugo's spokeswoman Lisa Swanson said.

Nancy Carriveau, food resource manager for the food bank, said milk is one of the least donated items.

"When they have $15 to spend on groceries a week, milk is maybe not making it on the grocery list," she said. "When they get to go home with two gallons of milk ... that's a big deal."

Multiple deliveries will be made until all of the milk is distributed. The 5,567 gallons going to the Great Plains Food Bank is enough to supply 89,216 servings of milk, according to a news release.

The milk will go to Great Plains' partner agencies and feeding programs in Grand Forks, Grafton and Jamestown.