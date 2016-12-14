Castile was killed during a July 6 after being pulled over by officer Jeronimo Yanez. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi filed a felony manslaughter charge against Yanez on Nov. 16, saying "no reasonable officer knowing, seeing or hearing what officer Yanez did would have used deadly force."

In documents filed Wednesday to support the motion to dismiss charges, attorneys for Yanez argue that the autopsy conducted on the 32-year-old Castile indicated he had high levels of THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in his blood.

As such, the documents argue, Castile ignored Yanez' commands and stared straight ahead during the traffic stop and was culpably negligent in the incident.

Attorney Glenda Hatchett, who's representing Castile's mother and other relatives, said in a statement Wednesday, "The charges filed by Prosecutor Choi speak for themselves and there would be no further comment."

Officer Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter for his role in Castile's death and with two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering the two other people in Castile's car.

The traffic stop took place in Falcon Heights, which contracts with St. Anthony for police services. Castile's fiancée, Diamond Reynolds — who was in the car with her 4-year-old daughter — live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook. The incident sparked protests about police shootings nationwide.

When he announced his intent to charge Yanez in November, Choi said the officer pulled Castile over because of a broken vehicle taillight, and because he believed Castile could have been involved in a past robbery, "just because he had a wide-set nose." Choi said Castile was not a suspect in the robbery.

The documents supporting dismissal of charges against Yanez say that Reynolds admitted to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officials that she and Castile were both marijuana "smokers" and had smoked marijuana before being stopped.

"Her statement corroborates Officer Yanez's observation that the smell of marijuana permeated the Castile automobile," the documents state.

On his application to carry a firearm, Castile had denied that he was an "unlawful user of any controlled substance," according to the documents. "Narcotic users are not eligible to own, let alone carry, a firearm on their person," according to the documents.

Castile had been issued three marijuana-in-vehicle citations in 2005, 2006 and 2008, according to the documents.

Choi's office had no comment on Wednesday regarding the motion to dismiss.

Earl Gray, one of Yanez' attorneys who filed the motion, also would not comment on it Wednesday.

Yanez is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday plans to investigate the St. Anthony Police Department's operational policies.