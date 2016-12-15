Grand Forks police investigate early morning stabbing

Officers responded to the 600 block of North Fifth Street to a reported stabbing incident at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

A 34-year-old man was found with a wound to his abdomen caused by a sharp-edged weapon, according to a press release. The actual stabbing took place in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

Sgt. Duane Simon said police believe the victim made his way to the Fifth Street address before calling 9-1-1.

Police have detained a 42-year-old Grand Forks woman as a suspect in the incident. The woman knows the victim, police said. Simon said the woman has been cooperative in the investigation.

The man is being treated at Altru Hospital for what authorities described as a non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing was classified by police as an aggravated domestic assault.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.