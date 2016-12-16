Meet Bob the Builder Dec. 17 in Fargo

The hard-hat-wearing builder of PBS KIDS fame will be at the center from 10 a.m. to noon. Families and children will be able to pose for pictures with him from 10 to 10:40 a.m. and from 11 to 11:40 a.m.

Families will also be able to work together on building projects to take home, and explore learning games via the Prairie Public mobile lab. There will be refreshments, PBS learning resources and swag.

This free event was made possible through Mattel and a grant from PBS KIDS. It is co-hosted by Prairie Public Education Services and the Northern Lights Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Bob the Builder airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on Prairie Public's primary channel. For more information, visit www.bobthebuilder.com.