Oak Grove pedestrian bridge meeting Dec. 21

The purpose is to discuss the proposed removal and replacement of the existing pedestrian bridge over the Red River between Oak Grove Park in Fargo and Memorial Park in Moorhead.

The project consists of new bridge construction, enhanced bridge and approach lighting, raising the bridge abutments and installing a mechanical lift system. The meeting will provide an opportunity for public input.

Representatives from the city of Fargo, the city of Moorhead and SRF Consulting Group, Inc., will be present to answer questions about the project.

Those who cannot attend can send written statements or comments by Jan. 5 to Jon Morgenroth at SRF Consulting Group, Attention: Jon Morgenroth, 1 North 2nd St. Suite 226, Fargo ND 58102; or emailed to jmorgenroth@srfconsulting.com with "public input meeting" in the subject heading.