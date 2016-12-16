Moorhead man gets 60 days in landscape scam case

Aderly R. Hoag was also ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and fees, and he was ordered to pay restitution of $8,505.

Hoag earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of issuing a dishonored check. As part of a plea agreement, two other charges Hoag faced, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft by swindle, were dismissed.

The victim contacted police in May 2015 to report she had stopped payment on a check to Hoag after becoming unsure of what she was paying for, according to court documents.

An investigation revealed Hoag received eight checks from the woman totaling more than $13,000 for landscaping work that was worth about $1,700, the documents state.

In a separate case, Hoag was sentenced Thursday to a concurrent 60-day sentence after earlier pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault that stemmed from an incident in July.

The victim told police Hoag put out a cigarette on her neck after he became angry with her, documents state.

In both cases, Hoag was given credit for having served three days in jail.