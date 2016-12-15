Search
    Carriage driver injured in ride dies

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:36 p.m.
    MacKenzie Peterson, 8, of New London takes a front seat view of the carriage ride on Saturday afternoon in Spicer during the Spicer Winterfest as she stands alongside the carriage driver/owner Fred Zwart of New London. RON ADAMS / FORUM NEWS SERVICE

    WILLMAR, Minn. — The driver of a horse-drawn wagon injured Saturday during a ride in rural Willmar died Thursday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

    The death notice for Fred R. Zwart, 80, of New London, was posted Thursday on the Harvey Anderson and Johnson Funeral Home web site.

    Zwart suffered injuries, including a possible heart attack, after his horses spooked and ran about a mile during a wagon ride for visitors Saturday night at the popular "Celebrate the Light of the World" outdoor light event at the Chad and Angela Koosman residence north of Willmar. The holiday light event serves as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

    Funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.

