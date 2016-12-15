Carriage driver injured in ride dies

The death notice for Fred R. Zwart, 80, of New London, was posted Thursday on the Harvey Anderson and Johnson Funeral Home web site.

Zwart suffered injuries, including a possible heart attack, after his horses spooked and ran about a mile during a wagon ride for visitors Saturday night at the popular "Celebrate the Light of the World" outdoor light event at the Chad and Angela Koosman residence north of Willmar. The holiday light event serves as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.