Shantel L. McGuire, 23, earlier pleaded guilty to one count of simple robbery.

Several other charges, including first-degree aggravated robbery, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

McGuire was given credit for having served 78 days.

In addition to the jail time, McGuire was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and fees.

The charges stemmed from an incident in September.

A resident living in the 800 block of Second Avenue South in Moorhead told police a man and a woman came to his home and the man demanded drugs before firing a shotgun into a wall and leaving the residence.

Assault and robbery charges are pending against a co-defendant, Christopher A. Martell, 23.