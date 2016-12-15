Tower City woman gets four months for role in Moorhead armed robbery
MOORHEAD—A Tower City, N.D., woman was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15, in Clay County District Court to four months in jail for her role in an armed robbery in south Moorhead.
Shantel L. McGuire, 23, earlier pleaded guilty to one count of simple robbery.
Several other charges, including first-degree aggravated robbery, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
McGuire was given credit for having served 78 days.
In addition to the jail time, McGuire was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and fees.
The charges stemmed from an incident in September.
A resident living in the 800 block of Second Avenue South in Moorhead told police a man and a woman came to his home and the man demanded drugs before firing a shotgun into a wall and leaving the residence.
Assault and robbery charges are pending against a co-defendant, Christopher A. Martell, 23.