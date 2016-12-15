The legality of the June 1 closed-door session to discuss negotiation strategy in the purchase of a south Fargo home was not in question. The home was in the way of a dike going through the Rose Creek Golf Course.

But commissioners also voted behind closed doors to pay a certain sum for the home, which Stenehjem said was a no-no in his Wednesday, Dec. 14, opinion. He said the city must release a recording of the vote, which city officials initially balked at because they believe his staff misunderstood what was said.

In the audio, Mayor Tim Mahoney could be heard saying, "I would move to accept the offer (of $839,000)."

Commissioner Melissa Sobolik seconded it. They were joined by Mike Williams in voting 3-1 in favor of the motion. Commissioner Tony Gehrig opposed it and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn was absent.

State law states elected officials may go into executive session to discuss negotiation strategy, but they must take "final action" in public. Stenehjem said there were no other votes, so the commission's vote behind closed doors should be considered final action.

The mayor and City Attorney Erik Johnson maintained that commissioners were simply offering guidance to negotiators, who then also had the authority to execute the purchase agreement with the homeowners, Don Kinzler and his wife.