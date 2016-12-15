Search
    Fargo officials release recording as demanded by state attorney general

    By Tu-Uyen Tran Today at 5:11 p.m.
    The city of Fargo has released a recording of discussions while reaching a settlement regarding the Don and Mary Kinzler house. Dave Wallis / The Forum2 / 2

    FARGO — After being accused by state Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem of violating open-meeting, the city on Thursday, Dec. 15, released a portion of the audio recording of the meeting as demanded by Stenehjem.

    The legality of the June 1 closed-door session to discuss negotiation strategy in the purchase of a south Fargo home was not in question. The home was in the way of a dike going through the Rose Creek Golf Course.

    But commissioners also voted behind closed doors to pay a certain sum for the home, which Stenehjem said was a no-no in his Wednesday, Dec. 14, opinion. He said the city must release a recording of the vote, which city officials initially balked at because they believe his staff misunderstood what was said.

    In the audio, Mayor Tim Mahoney could be heard saying, "I would move to accept the offer (of $839,000)."

    Commissioner Melissa Sobolik seconded it. They were joined by Mike Williams in voting 3-1 in favor of the motion. Commissioner Tony Gehrig opposed it and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn was absent.

    State law states elected officials may go into executive session to discuss negotiation strategy, but they must take "final action" in public. Stenehjem said there were no other votes, so the commission's vote behind closed doors should be considered final action.

    The mayor and City Attorney Erik Johnson maintained that commissioners were simply offering guidance to negotiators, who then also had the authority to execute the purchase agreement with the homeowners, Don Kinzler and his wife.

    Tu-Uyen Tran
    Tran is an enterprise reporter with the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He began his newspaper career in 1999 as a reporter for the Grand Forks Herald, now owned by Forum Communications. He began working for the Forum in September 2014. Tran grew up in Seattle and graduated from the University of Washington.
    tutran@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5417
