The four firms, according to a Thursday, Dec. 15, news release, are:

• Lake Agassiz Partners (Meridiam/Walsh/AECOM).

• Red River Valley Partners (Fluor/Plenary/Ames/Barnard).

• Red River Valley Alliance (Acciona/InfraRed/North American Enterprises/Shikun & Binui).

• Red River Partners (Graham/Parsons/Alberici/BBGI).

The RFP document includes a specific outline of services a contractor would be required to complete as part of the public-private partnership (P3) agreement. The companies previously submitted their qualifications to the Diversion Authority and were short-listed last month. Responses to the RFP must be submitted to the board in fall 2017, the release stated.

"This is a huge milestone for the project," diversion board Chairman Darrel Vanyo said in the release. "We have a long way to go on the project, but this is one of the first steps we need to get started with construction."

The diversion channel and associated infrastructure would stretch 30 miles with a 20,000 cubic feet per second channel, all to be constructed as part of the comprehensive project.

The diversion channel alignment begins at the intersection of Cass County Roads 16 and 17 and extends west and north around several North Dakota cities, including Horace, Fargo, West Fargo and Harwood.

Along the channel's 30-mile path, it crosses the Sheyenne River, the Maple River, the Lower Rush River and the Rush River, Interstates 94 and 29, numerous county and township roads, the BNSF Railway in three locations, and the Red River Valley and Western Railroad Co. in one location, the release stated.