Moorhead City Council votes on finalists for 2nd Ward vacancy

The finalists include Daniel Haglund, insurance agent with Sons of Norway; Joel Bakken, executive director and founder of Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals, a nonprofit agency providing mental health services; and Melissa Fabian, stay-at-home mother and community volunteer.

Fabian was already selected as the successor to Jim Haney's vacated seat in the 2nd Ward on Monday, Dec. 5, and the council was to finalize the appointment Monday, Dec. 12.

But ultimately the council opted for a re-do after threats of a veto from Mayor Del Rae Williams and criticism for not following the two-step voting process communicated to all 14 candidates. That process is what the council is following now where it first voted to winnow down the pool of candidates before conducting interviews with finalists, which will take place Monday, Dec. 19.

When the council selected Fabian on Dec. 5, she received four votes while Shinwar Mayi, account executive with Allegiance Software formerly working in the U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota and the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, was runner-up.

Mayi, however, did not gain enough interest of council members Thursday night.

The process for selecting the finalists involved each council member having up to three votes. The city clerk would read all of the names and a council member would raise their hand to vote. Candidates who didn't receive any interest would not move on to the next round. If by the fifth round there were more than three candidates receiving votes, those with the most votes would advance to interviews. If a tie occurred, as it did on Thursday night, there would be a runoff vote between those receiving the least amount of votes and each council member would get one vote.

Nine candidates made it through to the second round. From there, the same four candidates kept advancing to the subsequent rounds with each council member still having up to three votes to use at their discretion.

In the fifth round, Hagland received three votes (Mari Dailey, Heidi Durand and Chuck Hendrickson); Bakken got five votes (Dailey, Mike Hulett, Brenda Elmer, Steve Gehrtz, Hendrickson); Fabian also got five votes (Nancy Otto, Durand, Hulett, Elmer, Gehrtz); and Mayi received three votes (Dailey, Durand, Hendrickson).

Fabian and Bakken, receiving the most votes, were named finalists, while Mayi and Hagland went on to the sixth round where each council member got one vote.

Hulett, Elmer, and Dailey voted for Hagland; Durand, Gehrtz and Hendrickson voted for Mayi. It seemed as if there was going to be a tie yet again, until it was realized that Otto did not vote. Otto cast her vote for Hagland, advancing him to interviews next Monday along with Fabian and Bakken.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the finalists will be asked a series of six questions in which they have one minute to respond. Questions will be followed by a two-minute closing statement before the council votes on the 2nd Ward appointment.