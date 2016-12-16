The snowplows hit area roads at 4 a.m. that morning.

"I particularly don't care for it myself, but at least it's not ice, I hate ice," said one snow plow driver during the blizzard.

This wasn't even the first time plows had to hit the road in the winter of 96-97.

"When this second blizzard of the winter hit, it had all the snow it needed to work with already there," said John Wheeler, WDAY meteorologist.

Only seven inches of snow fell in total, but the winds whipped it into hazardous conditions. When it came to visibility, that blizzard ranks among the worst.

Few thought it would be that terrible for so many days.

"The third day was a bonus day," Wheeler said.

Universities canceled finals, roads were shut down, cars were overturned and people were stranded.

It was a losing battle that turned into the lost war known as the winter of 96-97, the like of which have never been seen since.

"Three-day blizzards are actually quite rare, in fact we have not had a three day blizzard since December of 1996 in Fargo, not a full three-day one, they just don't happen that often," Wheeler said.

Just when people thought they were literally in the clear after this multi-day blizzard, more storms hit within just two weeks. Snow totals for the entire winter were just shy of 10 feet.