Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on December 7, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

TOKYO - The Kremlin said on Friday, Dec. 16, that the United States should either prove accusations that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election by hacking Democratic Party organizations or drop the issue.