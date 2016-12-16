Search
    Minnesota level 3 sex offender reportedly missing has been located

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:51 p.m.
    Israel Jon Lenthe

    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A level-three sex offender who resides in Alexandria has been located and is in custody, after being reported missing Friday morning.

    According to the Alexandria Police Department, about 6:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Israel Jon Lenthe’s vehicle was located in Grant County near Pelican Lake and Highway 78. Inside the vehicle was his ankle bracelet, which had been cut. There were footprints in the snow around the vehicle.

    An extensive ground search was conducted in Grant and Ottertail counties. This story will be updated as more info is obtained as to where Lenthe was located.

    Lenthe is registered in the city of Alexandria and residing on the 700 block of Nokomis Street.

    The Alexandria Police Department stated, “A level-three offender is considered to be of the highest risk. Lenthe is considered a high risk to the Alexandria community. We want everyone to be aware.”

    According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Lenthe was convicted in Douglas County of engaging in sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl.

    The contact included touching and penetration. Lenthe knew the victim, who was vulnerable because of a disability. Lenthe has a prior history of sexual contact with male and female victims ranging in age from 1 to 6 and he knew all of his victims, according to authorities.

    In March of 2016, he was also convicted of a gross misdemeanor after assaulting a police officer. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in this case.

